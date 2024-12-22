NATO country deploys ‘gender advisors’ in Ukraine

(MENAFN) A recent Canadian (CAF) report reveals that "gender advisors" have been deployed to conflict zones like Ukraine and Haiti as part of the Military Cooperation Program. This program focuses on providing advice and training to non-NATO countries, aiming to integrate women and gender perspectives into military operations. The initiative, introduced through the Gender-Based Analysis Plus (GBA+) framework by Prime Justin Trudeau, has trained nearly 2,000 military personnel from 55 countries.



Gender advisors, both full-time and part-time, are assigned to CAF international operations to assist commanders in applying GBA+ and gender perspectives in their work. The 2024 report highlights that these efforts were applied in Poland, Ukraine, Haiti, and Latvia, with Canadian advisors connecting with local NGOs in Ukraine and helping apply gender and intersectional analysis to humanitarian work in Haiti.



However, the report's emphasis on gender considerations has sparked criticism. Andrew MacGillivray, president of Veterans for Freedom, expressed concern that GBA+ has moved beyond addressing the needs of female service members to become a burdensome policy affecting all aspects of the military. He argued that countries in conflict or crisis might not prioritize Canada's gender-focused initiatives while struggling with more immediate survival concerns.

