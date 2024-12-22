Musk labels Scholz as ‘incompetent fool’ due to Christmas market assault

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has called for the immediate resignation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz following the deadly car attack at a Christmas market in Magdeburg, which killed at least four people, including a child. The attacker, a 50-year-old Saudi Arabian doctor with a permanent residence permit in Germany, drove a rented car through a crowded market, injuring dozens. The investigation into his motives is ongoing, but the incident has sparked criticism of Germany's migrant policies.



Musk, expressing outrage on social platform X, labeled Scholz an “incompetent fool” and said those responsible for the policies allowing such incidents should be considered “traitors.” He also reacted to claims about Germany allegedly refusing to extradite the suspect to Saudi Arabia, calling it “insane.” Musk further voiced support for the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which has been critical of immigration, suggesting that it could "save Germany."



In response, Scholz defended Germany’s freedom of speech and criticized Musk's political remarks. Scholz, who faced a confidence vote earlier this week, is navigating political turmoil in Germany as his coalition government has fallen apart following disagreements over economic policy.

MENAFN22122024000045015687ID1109021258