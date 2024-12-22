(MENAFN) UK Defence Secretary John Healey has proposed additional assistance to help Ukraine with the challenges of motivating and mobilizing conscripted as the war with Russia continues. Ukraine is struggling with recruitment issues, particularly due to a lack of personnel and high desertion rates. In response, the has lowered the conscription age from 27 to 25 and increased civilian mobilization efforts, including raids to forcibly conscript men from public spaces, which has faced criticism.



During a visit to Kiev, Healey expressed the UK's commitment to help Ukraine boost morale and provide specialized training to enhance the effectiveness of its forces. Since mid-2022, the UK has trained over 51,000 Ukrainian soldiers under Operation Interflex, aimed at providing basic combat and specialized skills. Healey suggested that training could be moved closer to the front lines in western Ukraine to improve access for conscripts.



The proposal has raised concerns among Western officials, particularly regarding the safety of British trainers, as they could become targets for Russian strikes. Moscow has warned that foreign personnel in Ukraine are considered legitimate military targets. Despite the risks, Healey emphasized that adjusting training strategies is necessary to address Ukraine’s evolving battlefield needs.

