Vehicle runs over shoppers at German Christmas market

(MENAFN) A dark BMW drove through the bustling Christmas market in Magdeburg, Germany, on Friday evening, killing at least four people and injuring up to 70, according to reports from Bild, citing police. The driver, a 50-year-old Saudi doctor, was arrested at the scene. Saxony-Anhalt’s Prime Minister, Reiner Haseloff, confirmed that a small child was among the victims. Initial reports suggested up to 11 fatalities, but later updates indicated conflicting details about the death toll.



The suspect, who moved to Germany in 2006 and holds permanent residency, drove a rental car. Authorities are investigating the motive and have treated the incident as a possible terror attack, though it's unclear whether the driver acted alone.



The attack occurred around 7:04 pm local time when the car reportedly sped for 400 meters through the crowded market, sending shoppers running in fear. Emergency services quickly arrived, setting up tents to treat the wounded. Some 10-20 victims were immediately taken to University Hospital Magdeburg, where additional intensive care units were prepared.



Videos circulating on social media, though unverified, show the car crashing into the market and people lying on the ground, with a heavy police presence. Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed his condolences, while political leaders across Germany voiced shock and sympathy for the victims. Authorities have closed the Christmas market and urged the public to stay clear of the area to allow emergency services to operate.

