Putin announces arrest of Ukrainian gas saboteurs in Slovakia

(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir announced that Ukrainian saboteurs had been arrested in Slovakia with maps detailing the country’s gas infrastructure. He attributed the information to Russian intelligence but did not provide further details, and Slovakia has not yet confirmed the arrests. Speaking at his year-end press conference, Putin accused the saboteurs of carrying out activities, both in Russia and in European countries, and suggested they were attempting with the support of Europe.



Putin's remarks may refer to a potential plot targeting the Druzhba oil pipeline, which transports Russian and Kazakh oil to Europe. In early December, Hungary's Anti-Terrorism Center investigated a possible sabotage attempt after Slovak authorities alerted them about an organized group surveying energy infrastructure in both Slovakia and Hungary. Slovakia had previously expelled two individuals suspected of monitoring gas infrastructure along a major pipeline.



In the background, concerns over energy security are growing as the transit agreement for Russian gas through Ukraine, which is crucial for Slovakia, is set to expire at the end of the year. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico warned of a potential gas crisis if the agreement is not extended, and hinted at possible retaliatory actions against Ukraine if the gas transit is disrupted.

