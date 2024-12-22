US allocates USD9 million to ‘anal prints’

(MENAFN) Elon Musk’s newly appointed Department of Efficiency (DOGE) has highlighted some surprising and controversial expenditures by the US government, including nearly $7 million spent on research into ‘smart toilets’ that recognize users’ ‘anal prints,’ and $2.3 million on experiments injecting puppies with cocaine. The revelations came after Musk and billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy were appointed by President-elect Donald to lead the DOGE, a panel aimed at reducing government waste through audits and reforms.



In a post on social media, DOGE listed the spending, including $118,000 for a study on whether a robot replica of Marvel’s Thanos could snap his fingers, and $75,000 for a Harvard project studying lizards being blown off trees by leaf blowers. Other examples included a 2021 Stanford study funded with $6.97 million to develop toilets equipped with AI that analyze urine and stool and identify individuals by their ‘anal prints.’



The article also noted $2.3 million allocated by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for experiments involving cocaine injections in beagles to study the cardiovascular effects, which attracted public criticism. These expenditures were part of ongoing scrutiny over the US government’s spending practices, which Musk and Ramaswamy aim to reduce.

