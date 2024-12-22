US removes USD10-million bounty for new Syrian chief

(MENAFN) The United States has removed its $10-million bounty for information leading to the capture of Syria's new leader, Ahmed Hussein al-Sharaa, also known as Abu Mohammad al-Julani. This decision follows a meeting between a US delegation and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) leaders in Damascus on Friday. Earlier this month, HTS launched an unexpected offensive that led to the resignation of President Bashar Assad, who sought asylum in Russia.



Barbara Leaf, the US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, led the delegation to Syria, marking the first visit by American diplomats since 2012 when the US embassy in Damascus was closed. The discussions focused on preventing terrorist organizations from operating in Syria and ensuring the protection of minority and women's rights. Leaf explained that, following these talks, the US would no longer pursue the long-standing bounty on al-Julani, reflecting a shift in US policy. However, HTS is still classified as a foreign terrorist organization, and related sanctions remain in place.



Leaf emphasized that maintaining a bounty on al-Julani while engaging in detailed discussions with him would be contradictory. The delegation also addressed the situation of American journalist Austin Tice, who has been missing in Syria since 2012. The US military has increased its presence in Syria, now at around 2,000 troops, to prevent Islamic State terrorists from taking advantage of the political turmoil. Although the reopening of the US embassy in Damascus is not imminent, Leaf indicated that future diplomatic recognition would depend on the actions of the new Syrian authorities.

