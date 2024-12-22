France claims that Russia trying to manipulate social media influencers

(MENAFN) French Foreign Jean-Noel Barrot has accused Russia of attempting to manipulate social influencers to interfere in European elections. Speaking before the French parliament's foreign affairs committee, Barrot confirmed that there was evidence of Russia targeting France and other European countries with digital interference. He noted that the tactics being used evolve frequently and come in various forms.



Barrot pointed to recent in Moldova and Romania as examples of how influencers on platforms like X, TikTok, and Instagram were used to disrupt voting. According to a report from Le Monde, which cited intelligence sources, over 2,000 European content creators were reportedly hired by Moscow, with around 20 influencers paid to spread Russian propaganda.



This alleged manipulation campaign began in the spring of 2022, shortly after the escalation of the Ukraine conflict, with the aim of sowing fear among European publics. Barrot urged content creators and their followers to be vigilant against these threats, while investigations into the matter continue.



France and other European nations have repeatedly accused Russia of engaging in disinformation campaigns to influence elections, though Moscow has consistently denied such claims.

