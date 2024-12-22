Aga Ruhullah To Protest Outside CM's House Tomorrow On Reservation Policy

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

File photo of Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi

Srinagar- Member of Parliament Aga Ruhullah Sunday said that he will hold a“peaceful” and“dignified” protest outside chief minister's official residence on Gupkar road to demand rationality in the reservation policy.



In a post on X, Aga Ruhullah said that he urged everyone to wait till December 22 to give the elected time to address the issue.

“Today marks the date I had committed to stand with those whose voices demand rationality in the reservation policy. In my response to a post on X (Twitter) by a concerned citizen, I urged everyone to wait until 22nd December to give the elected government time to address this issue. I also said that if the matter was not resolved by then, I would join you in protest outside the HCM's residence or office,” he said.

Ruhullah added that the deadline ends tonight, and he stands by his commitment, and tomorrow, he will join the people in a peaceful and dignified attempt at 2 pm outside chief minister's official reaidence to demand answers on their issues from the government.

“Over the past month, I've observed a range of reactions to the formation of the sub-committee. To those who believe that the issue remains unaddressed in a satisfactory manner: I stand by my commitment. Tomorrow, I will join the people in a peaceful and dignified attempt to demand answers on their issues from the government,” he said.

He requested all those voluntarily coming to maintain civility and focus on raising genuine demands for a rational reservation policy.“To those who seek to exploit this issue for political gains: I welcome you to step out tomorrow and step away from rhetoric. Show your sincerity where it matters-the streets.

Calls for revocation of reservation policy in Jammu and Kashmir have been getting louder with the National Conference leader and MP Aga Ruhullah earlier promising to join the outcry.

The policy introduced by lieutenant governor-led administration, before the assembly elections early this year, had squeezed the general category to 40%, which form the majority of the population, and increased reservation for reserved categories to 60%.