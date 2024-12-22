Blinken announces that US spent USD100 billion on Ukraine

(MENAFN) US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has revealed that the United States has spent approximately $100 billion in and military aid to Ukraine since the conflict escalated in 2022. Speaking at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York, Blinken explained that most of this spending was directed toward the defense manufacturing sector within the US, with the aim of supplying weapons and military support to Ukraine.



Blinken highlighted the role of allies in contributing to Ukraine’s defense, noting that they have collectively spent around $150 billion. He also emphasized that American taxpayers have benefited from this spending, as it has created numerous jobs within the US defense industry.



As part of the outgoing administration's final push, President Joe Biden has authorized a series of aid packages, including a new $500 million weapons package. This follows a previous $988 million package, further bolstering Ukraine’s defenses. However, with the transition to a new administration under President-elect Donald Trump, there is uncertainty about the future of US funding for Ukraine. Russia has consistently warned that Western aid will not alter the outcome of the conflict.

MENAFN22122024000045015687ID1109021174