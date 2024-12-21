Nextbee Expands Sustainability Solutions With Addition Of Solar Energy Expert Steve Kohn

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NextBee welcomes solar expert Steve Kohn to expand solutions. He brings a decade of experience from work with Nordstrom, Pepsi & major brands.

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NextBee today announced two significant developments in its sustainability initiatives: the launch of Practice Green, a revolutionary employee engagement platform, and a strategic partnership with Steven Kohn, C+I Solar/Water/Startup Consultant, to expand its presence in the solar power and renewable energy sectors.

The Practice Green combines powerful gamification features with comprehensive sustainability tracking, enabling organizations to reduce their environmental footprint while achieving significant cost savings. Through customizable challenges, rewards systems, and integration capabilities with major HR platforms, Practice Green offers a unique approach to making sustainability engaging and measurable.

Through this strategic partnership, NextBee strengthens its position in the solar power industry, helping organizations align their internal sustainability practices with their market offerings. The addition of Kohn to the consultant partner network marks a significant step in NextBee's expansion in the renewable energy sector.

Kohn brings over a decade of experience in solar, water, compost, and energy efficiency solutions, and will focus on helping NextBee expand its Practice Green platform to commercial and industrial clients in the renewable energy sector. His extensive work with industry leaders like Jackson Family Wines, Nordstrom, and Pepsi in the solar space demonstrates the potential for combining sustainability initiatives with employee engagement programs.

Key features of Practice Green include:

Process adoption checklists and sustainable practice challenges

Gamification elements including badges, leaderboards, and reward points

Integration capabilities with major HR systems including SuccessFactors, Workday, and Oracle HCM Cloud

Comprehensive sustainability reporting and analytics

Employee-driven innovation through sustainable idea submissions

Volunteer hour tracking and recognition systems

Practice Green is available immediately for organizations across all industries, with particular benefits for technology companies, healthcare organizations, manufacturers, retailers, and financial institutions. Through this new partnership, NextBee will offer specialized implementations for solar power companies and renewable energy providers, leveraging Kohn's expertise in creating sub-4-year payback periods for solar investments.

About NextBee

NextBee Corporation, based in San Mateo, CA, is a leading provider of engagement solutions that help organizations drive meaningful participation in key initiatives. Through innovative technology and proven engagement strategies, NextBee helps companies achieve their strategic goals while building stronger relationships with their employees.

About Steve Kohn

Based in Orlando, FL, Steve Kohn is a sustainability professional with over 10 years of experience in renewable energy solutions. Through his work with OnSwitch Energy, he has helped numerous commercial and industrial clients implement successful solar initiatives with significant cost savings and environmental impact.

