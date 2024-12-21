Amway India Spreads Festive Cheer With 'My Genie, My Wish' The Joy Of Giving Initiative

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, December 20, 2024: Embracing the true spirit of the festive season, Amway India, a leading company supporting and wellbeing, took its vision of helping people live better, healthier lives a step further through its meaningful CSR initiative - My Genie, My Wish. The initiative aimed at bringing joy and smiles to the children in need through the power of community and collective generosity underscoring the company\'s commitment to fostering a culture of care and social responsibility.



Speaking about the initiative, Mr. Rajneesh Chopra, Managing Director of Amway India, said, \"At Amway, we believe in the power of collective action and the joy that comes from giving. Our My Genie My Wish\' initiative is a reflection of our enduring commitment to uplift communities and create meaningful impact. This initiative not only brings joy to children but also strengthens our vision of transforming lives by fostering a better, healthier, and happier society. By encouraging our employees to come forward and contribute, we are nurturing a culture of compassion and responsibility. Together, we can make the festive season special for those who need it the most. This initiative is a core part of Amway India\'s larger mission to support and uplift communities through various social welfare programs. It reflects the company\'s belief that health and wellbeing go beyond physical wellness to encompass emotional and social wellness as well\".



Held across multiple locations in the country, the initiative empowered every employee to become a \"genie\" for a day, fulfilling the heartfelt gift wishes of the children in need. Employees had the privilege of selecting gifts from the children\'s wishlist and presenting it to them, creating unforgettable moments of happiness and warmth that left lasting impact on both the children and the community. Activities like interactive games, fun-filled engagements, festive treats, storytelling sessions on nutrition, and motivational talks were also part of the initiative, making it an unforgettable experience for the children.



Amway India remains focused on creating more opportunities for meaningful community engagement and building lasting connections beyond the festive season. Reflecting its commitment to enhancing lives and holistic wellbeing, Amway India goes beyond products to embody values that resonate with its philosophy of care and responsibility. This initiative stands as a testament to the power of collective action in making a difference and reinforces Amway India\'s commitment to a better and healthier future.



About Amway India\'s CSR initiatives



Amway India\'s CSR initiatives are based on the belief that social responsibility is much more than the incurrence of a cost or a resource or a charitable/ philanthropic act of social benefit. It is an opportunity to bring in social innovation and change. This belief is articulated in Amway\'s vision of helping people live better and healthier lives. When it comes to commitment to corporate citizenship, Amway India makes a serious and concentrated effort to reach out and help people improve their lives.



Amway India supports a comprehensive CSR programme covering a gamut of initiatives including a water conservation project to improve the groundwater level in 7 villages in the Dindigul district located around the manufacturing plant. Amway supports a village health program targeted at 32 villages in the Dindigul district, to provide quality healthcare to the underprivileged.

