Border Guards Employ FPV Drones, Mortars To Destroy Russian Dugouts, Anti-Aircraft System
12/21/2024 1:09:02 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from the Scorpion unit at the Hart border guards brigade, using kamikaze FPV drones and mortars, engaged Russian dugouts and firing positions in the Volchansk axis.
That's according to a social media post by the State Border Guard Service press office that released footage of the strikes.
"Dugouts and firing positions came under our fire, including the enemy's ZU 23-2 anti-aircraft gun," the statement says.
Video: Telegram channel of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's combat casualty toll as of December 20 has been estimated at 770,420.
Photo: SBGSU
