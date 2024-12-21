Border Guards Employ FPV Drones, Mortars To Destroy Russian Dugouts, Anti-Aircraft System

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Fighters from the Scorpion unit at the Hart border guards brigade, using kamikaze FPV drones and mortars, engaged Russian dugouts and firing positions in the Volchansk axis.

That's according to a social post by the State Border Guard Service press office that released footage of the strikes.

"Dugouts and firing positions came under our fire, including the enemy's ZU 23-2 anti-aircraft gun," the statement says.

Video: Telegram of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russia's combat casualty toll as of December 20 has been estimated at 770,420.

Photo: SBGSU