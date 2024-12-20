GREEN IDEAS® CERTIFIES FOURTH LEED® CERTIFIED BUILDING AT ASU's NOVUS INNOVATION CORRIDOR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Green Ideas Plays Key Role in LEED Silver Certification for Vero Multi-family Building Project

TEMPE, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Green Ideas® Building Science Consultants has LEED certified their fourth project within the unique and forward-thinking Novus Innovation Corridor development in Tempe, Arizona.Transwestern Development Company engaged Green Ideas to work with their design and team to drive the high-performance building elements and required LEED® SILVER level certification for Vero located on Parcel 3F within Novus. The 200-unit apartment project was designed to create a dynamic atmosphere offering an array of sought-after amenities, including a resort-style pool with lounge area, a state-of-the-art fitness center, coworking space with conference rooms, a resident clubhouse with a pool table and wet bar, and secure bike storage.Vero is the second multifamily project to achieve the Novus-required LEED for New Construction (LEED-NC) SILVER level certification within the Novus Innovation Corridor, a LEED for Neighborhood Development (LEED-ND) certified master planned development at the ASU campus in Tempe, Arizona.The project was designed by Wilder Belshaw Architects of Addison, Texas according to LEED design standards, including landscape and hardscape applications to reduce the urban heat island effect along with low water-use plant material and appropriate trees for shade, wayfinding, and continuous aesthetics throughout the site. Sustainable results at the property include 36% reduced energy use, 38% decreased domestic water use, 50% savings of potable water for landscape irrigation, extensive use of recycled materials and incorporation of technology to monitor conservation efforts. These high-performance building strategies will contribute to a more comfortable site experience, greatly reduce energy consumption and will save thousands of gallons of water every year.Being at the forefront of sustainable building science, green building, and LEED certifications in Arizona for over 22 years, Green Ideas is proud of its integral role at Novus and across the nation. This development demonstrates sustainability leadership and innovation in many ways. In addition to aggressive high-performance building goals, Novus is a place where the private sector can interact with ASU's knowledge assets and create opportunities for students and faculty to collaborate with business.Upon completion of the Vero project, Green Ideas' President Charlie Popeck said“It was a pleasure to work with such a professional organization as Transwestern Development Company on their first project at Novus. We look forward to completing the second multifamily development with Transwestern at Novus on Parcel 3G. That project is currently under construction and scheduled for completion in January 2026. It's sure to be another hallmark facility within Novus”.Green Ideas Building Science Consultants managed and completed all elements of the LEED certification process for Vero, including the required Energy Modeling and Building Systems Commissioning for this unique project. Vero marks the fourth project that Green Ideas Building Science Consultants has LEED certified at Novus. Previous LEED certified projects completed at Novus by Green Ideas include the Novus 777 Office Tower, The Piedmont multifamily/retail building, and Rio Yards office complex. The company has worked with the master developer, Catellus Development Corporation at Novus since 2017, helping to develop the move-forward plan for high-performance building standards.

