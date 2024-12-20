Toll Brothers Announces New Luxury Home Community Coming Soon To Boerne, Texas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOERNE, Texas, Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation's leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest San Antonio-area community, Toll Brothers at George's Ranch , is coming soon to Boerne, Texas. This Toll Brothers neighborhood will include one-acre home sites with single- and two-story homes in the highly regarded Boerne Independent School District. Site work is underway, and the community is anticipated to open for sale in early 2025.

Toll Brothers at George's Ranch will offer new homes in tranquil Boerne with an array of expansive home designs ranging from 3,198 to 5,300+ square feet including 4 to 5 bedrooms, 4.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 3- to 4-car garages. These elegant homes will showcase bright and airy interiors, stylish outdoor living spaces, and many desirable options including lofts, offices, and flex rooms. Exterior designs feature Toll Brothers' distinctive architecture with Classic, Modern Farmhouse, Hill Country, and Transitional designs. Homes will be priced from $1 million.

“Our new Toll Brothers at George's Ranch community will offer residents small-town charm and Texas Hill Country living at its finest with the rare opportunity to build a new construction home within the well-established and highly desirable Boerne area,” said Matt Foran, Division President of Toll Brothers in San Antonio.“With large, open floor plans and an array of personalization options, this exclusive gated community will set a new standard for luxury living in Boerne.”









Located within the esteemed Boerne Independent School District, this peaceful enclave in the serene Texas Hill Country is close to everyday conveniences, exciting recreation, and downtown San Antonio. The community is conveniently located minutes from shopping, fine dining, and entertainment in Boerne.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the San Antonio area include Regency at Esperanza (55+), Toll Brothers at Kinder Ranch , and Toll Brothers at Enchanted Bluff.

Toll Brothers at George's Ranch will be located at Highway 46 and Chapman Road in Boerne. For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list, call (877) 500-0508 or visit TollBrothersatGeorgesRanch.com.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 57 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol“TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

In 2024, Toll Brothers marked 10 years in a row being named to the Fortune World's Most Admired CompaniesTM list and the Company's Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron's magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit .

From Fortune, ©2024 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

###

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ...

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at .

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)