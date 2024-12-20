ROMCO Equipment Co. And SMT Announce Acquisition Of Bee Equipment Sales

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Expansion in Texas Stemming from Strategic Acquisition

DALLAS, Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to strengthen their leadership in the Texas and paving equipment industry, ROMCO Equipment Co . and its parent company SMT

have acquired Bee Equipment Sales, further expanding their footprint in the region.

This acquisition bolsters ROMCO and SMT's ability to deliver an expanded range of high-quality equipment and services. It enables us to better serve our growing customer base and offer unmatched solutions in the Texas market. Customers of both ROMCO and Bee Equipment Sales

will benefit from expanded access to premium equipment brands, enhanced customer support, and a broader range of solutions-all while continuing to experience the exceptional service they've come to trust.

Community Impact in Lubbock

This acquisition not only strengthens our presence in Texas but also creates new opportunities for growth in Lubbock, where Bee Equipment Sales has long been a cornerstone of the local economy. We're excited to continue supporting the community and contributing to its future growth.

Bee Equipment Sales, located in Lubbock, TX, has been a trusted name in the construction and paving equipment industry since its founding in 1981. The company is renowned for its high-quality new and used heavy construction equipment, as well as its comprehensive service, replacement parts, and rental solutions.

About Bee Equipment Sales

Bee Equipment Sales has been the go-to dealer for construction and paving equipment in West Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. They proudly offer a wide range of machinery and parts from reputable brands such as Dynapac, LeeBoy, and Broce. Serving clients throughout the greater West Texas area, Bee Equipment has built a strong reputation for reliability and excellence.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone in ROMCO's ongoing commitment to becoming the leader in equipment solutions across Texas. By welcoming Bee Equipment Sales into our family, we're combining strengths to provide even more value to our customers. Together, we will continue to prioritize our commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction," says Steve

Passmore, President of ROMCO.

"I am confident this new ownership will take Bee to the next level and will bring fresh opportunities and continued satisfaction. I want to take this moment to sincerely thank our dedicated employees for their hard work and commitment, our loyal customers who have trusted us with their business throughout the years, and our OEM partners with strong collaboration and support," added Everett

Monroe, former Owner of Bee Equipment Sales.

About ROMCO

ROMCO Equipment Co. has been at the forefront of the Texas and New Mexico equipment markets since 1961. With 16 locations dedicated to providing high-quality equipment and exceptional product support, ROMCO is committed to delivering outstanding service to its customers. For more information, please visit .

About SMT

SMT, headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, is a leading distributor and after-sales partner in the equipment and transport industry. Since its establishment in 2010, SMT has expanded its dealership network across Africa, now operating in over 18 countries with a comprehensive range of Volvo Equipment. The company's European presence was bolstered by the acquisition of Kuiken Group in 2015 and the Volvo CE dealership in Great Britain in 2017. SMT entered the U.S. market in 2022 with the acquisition of ROMCO Equipment Co., followed by Sierra Machinery in 2023. Renowned for its high standards and innovative solutions, SMT now operates in 31 countries and employs over 2,200 people. For more information, visit .

To learn more about the acquisition and its benefits, please visit ROMCO's website or contact our PR team.

SOURCE ROMCO Equipment Co.

