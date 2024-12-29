Iran reiterates commitment to peace in Syria amid Arab League accusations

(MENAFN) On Friday, Iranian Foreign Abbas Araghchi reaffirmed Tehran’s dedication to fostering peace and stability in Syria, responding to recent claims made by the Arab League.



In its latest remarks, the Arab League accused Iran of meddling in Syria’s internal affairs and called on Tehran to "respect Syria’s and territorial integrity."



Addressing these allegations, Araghchi issued a detailed statement in Arabic on X, outlining Iran’s regional objectives and emphasizing the country’s commitment to preserving stability and order.



“Like you, we aim to achieve stability, calm, and prevent chaos and disturbances in Syria,” he stated.



Araghchi further elaborated on Iran’s priorities, stressing the need to safeguard Syria’s unity and territorial sovereignty, ensure the security of all ethnic and sectarian communities, and protect sacred sites.



He also highlighted the importance of curbing illegal arms transfers, opposing foreign interference, and preventing Syria from becoming a hub for terrorism.



Additionally, he called for the immediate withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from unlawfully seized territories and urged the formation of a truly representative government in Syria.

