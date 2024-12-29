Unticketed passenger sneaks onto Seattle-Honolulu flight, apprehended before takeoff

(MENAFN) An unticketed traveler at Seattle/Tacoma International Airport managed to evade security measures and airline personnel to board a Delta Air Lines flight to Honolulu earlier this week. The individual was caught as the plane began taxiing, according to Delta Air Lines and the Security Administration (TSA).



The unidentified fare evader boarded Delta Air Lines Flight 487, an Airbus A321neo bound for Hawaii’s capital, just ahead of Christmas. However, before the flight could depart, the unauthorized passenger was discovered and escorted off the plane, delaying the flight by approximately two hours and 15 minutes.



“TSA can confirm an individual did go through standard screening and did not possess any prohibited items,” the agency stated to FOX Business. “The individual bypassed the identity verification and boarding status stations and boarded an aircraft at Seattle/Tacoma International (SEA) without a boarding pass.”



How the individual managed to bypass checkpoints and gain access to the plane remains unclear.

