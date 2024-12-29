عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Amir Offers Condolences To President And Prime Minister Of India

Amir Offers Condolences To President And Prime Minister Of India


12/29/2024 7:17:26 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to Republic of India's President HE Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister HE Narendra Modi on the death of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

MENAFN29122024000063011010ID1109039277


The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search