Amir Offers Condolences To President And Prime Minister Of India

Doha, Qatar: The Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to Republic of India's President HE Droupadi Murmu and Prime HE Narendra Modi on the death of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.

