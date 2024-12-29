Amir Offers Condolences To President And Prime Minister Of India
Doha, Qatar: The Amir His Highness sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a cable of condolences to Republic of India's President HE Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister HE Narendra Modi on the death of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh.
