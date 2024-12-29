(MENAFN) Princeton University is set to introduce courses on subjects that have traditionally been considered taboo as part of its gender and sexuality studies program in the spring 2025 semester, according to its newly released course listing. The courses will explore themes like queer theory, prostitution, pornography, sex tourism, and feminist and LGBTQ+ perspectives in architecture.



Among the five courses featuring the term "queer," one titled "Queer Spaces in the World" will investigate historical groups and institutions that have challenged dominant power structures through gender-related theories. Another course, "Love: Anthropological Explorations," will examine the intersections of love, technology, race, gender, capitalism, law, religion, and colonialism. The course "Power, Profit, and Pleasure: Sex Workers and Sex Work" will discuss the stigmatization of sex work, exploring issues like race, class, queer dynamics, and the relationships between sex workers and clients.



Princeton’s tuition for the 2024-2025 academic year is $59,710, with the total cost exceeding $80,000 when room, board, and fees are included. While the university has not yet commented on the new courses, it follows other institutions, such as Stanford University and the University of Chicago, which have previously offered courses on LGBTQ+ topics.



In contrast, Russia has implemented laws restricting LGBTQ+ propaganda since 2013, and in 2022 extended the ban to adults, labeling international LGBT organizations as extremist.

