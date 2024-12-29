(MENAFN) Support for continuing the war in Ukraine until its victory has dropped significantly across seven Western European nations, according to a YouGov poll. Conducted in December in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Denmark, and the UK, the poll reveals a marked shift in public opinion. In Sweden, Denmark, and the UK, support for backing Ukraine “until it wins” has decreased by about 10% since February, while a growing number of people in these countries now favor a negotiated end to the conflict, even if it means Ukraine losing territory to Russia.



The trend is even more pronounced in Germany, Spain, France, and Italy, where a majority now backs peace talks. In Germany, 45% favor a negotiated settlement, while only 28% want Ukraine to keep fighting. In Italy, support for peace talks is particularly strong, with 55% backing negotiations and only 15% advocating for continued military support for Ukraine.



Despite this shift in public sentiment, Ukrainian President Zelensky has rejected calls for negotiation, insisting on a "just peace" that includes the return of territories lost to Russia and Ukraine’s NATO membership. Russia, however, maintains that any settlement must acknowledge its territorial gains and Ukraine’s neutrality.



Former US President Donald Trump has also suggested that, if elected, he would end the war quickly, although details on how this would be achieved remain unclear. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has expressed openness to a deal respecting Russia’s national interests but criticized the West for not offering serious proposals.

