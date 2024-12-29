Asian nation welcomes BRICS invitation

(MENAFN) Thailand has officially accepted Russia's invitation to become a BRICS partner country, local reported on Wednesday. This decision follows the introduction of a new ‘partner country’ status at the BRICS summit in Kazan in October, created as an alternative to full membership. Over 30 nations had applied to join BRICS, which originally included Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, but was expanded this year to include Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, and the UAE.



On Tuesday, Thailand's cabinet confirmed its acceptance, with the country’s Foreign Minister, Maris Sangiampongsa, sending a letter to Russia's counterpart, affirming the decision. Thailand had been invited to become a BRICS partner on October 31, a move seen as a stepping stone toward full membership.



Partner countries are allowed to participate in BRICS summits, foreign ministers' meetings, and other high-level events, contributing to the group’s documents. This status is expected to strengthen Thailand’s ties with BRICS members and open up new economic opportunities, especially in trade, investment, and food and energy security.



The new partnership status is also part of a broader initiative by Russia, which currently holds BRICS' rotating presidency. Nine countries, including Thailand, will officially become BRICS partner states on January 1, 2025, including Belarus, Bolivia, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Cuba, Uganda, Malaysia, and Uzbekistan.

