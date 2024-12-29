Musk urges users to ‘stop donating to Wokepedia’

(MENAFN) Elon Musk has urged users to stop donating to Wikipedia, criticizing the encyclopedia for what he sees as excessive spending on diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts. In a series of posts this week, Musk reacted to Wikipedia's financial report, which revealed that nearly one-third of its $177 million budget for 2023-2024 was allocated to DEI initiatives, including programs for "Equity" and "Safety and Inclusion." Musk expressed his dissatisfaction on X, calling for a halt to donations until the restores balance to its editorial process.



Musk's comments come amid broader conservative criticism of DEI practices, which some view as promoting reverse discrimination and undermining merit-based systems. Major corporations such as Boeing, Ford, and Walmart have recently scaled back their DEI efforts.



Wikipedia has defended its DEI initiatives, stating that they are necessary to address racial inequality and close gender gaps in knowledge representation. The platform also aims to protect itself from disinformation and external threats. Musk, who has long criticized Wikipedia, previously accused it of bias and even offered $1 billion to rename the site "Dickipedia" for a year.



Wikipedia maintains that it upholds neutrality, providing balanced and verifiable information.

