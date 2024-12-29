Sudan commends Turkey’s unwavering support amid war

(MENAFN) Sudan’s Foreign Ali Youssef has expressed gratitude to Turkey for its substantial assistance during the ongoing conflict in the North African nation.



Violence erupted in Sudan in April 2023 between the and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over disagreements regarding military reform and integration. The conflict has claimed over 20,000 lives, displaced millions, and left more than 25 million in urgent need of humanitarian aid, according to UN estimates.



In an interview with Anadolu, Youssef highlighted the "trustworthy and historical" relations between Sudan and Turkey, emphasizing how these long-standing ties have fostered deep connections between their peoples.



Turkey has consistently demonstrated its support for Sudan’s sovereignty on global platforms, Youssef noted, adding: “Under the leadership of President (Recep Tayyip) Erdogan, Turkey has shown a generous and positive stance towards the people and state of Sudan during the war.”



The minister also voiced hope for Erdogan’s initiative to mediate between Sudan and the UAE to address ongoing tensions.



“We are optimistic about the proposals, particularly the one by the wise and experienced leader Erdogan, who successfully mediated between Ethiopia and Somalia and has now expressed readiness to mediate between Sudan and the UAE,” Youssef said.



Additionally, he criticized the RSF for failing to honor the commitments outlined in the "Jeddah Declaration" signed in May 2023.

MENAFN29122024000045016755ID1109038510