Iran ships products worth USD4.4 billion to Turkey in eight months

(MENAFN) Iran delivers non-oil goods valued at USD4.4 billion to Turkey over the first eight months of the ongoing Iranian calendar year (March 20–November 20), according to the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA).



Foroud Asgari highlighted that Turkey ranked as Iran’s fourth-largest export during this period.



On the side, Turkey supplied USD7.8 billion worth of goods to Iran, making it the third-largest source of imports for the country within the same timeframe, the official added.



Iran’s Minister of Industry, Mining, and Trade, Mohammad Atabak, has underlined the necessity of establishing a preferential trade agreement and eliminating tariff barriers to boost trade relations between Iran and Turkey.



In a December 13 meeting with Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat and his delegation, Atabak noted that the trade capacity between Tehran and Ankara exceeds the current trade levels.



He emphasized that implementing joint agreements, revitalizing preferential trade policies, and fostering stronger collaboration would lay the groundwork for expanding trade between the two nations, as reported by IRNA.

