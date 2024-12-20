Better Parking, Happier Travelers: Detroit Metro Airport To Streamline Parking For Millions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Smarter Parking, Smoother Journeys: The Park Assist Solution, from TKH Security, to Transform DTW's Parking Experience

CHESHIRE, Conn., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holidays approach, more travelers than ever are taking to the skies as airports across the country are looking for better ways to provide stress-free holiday experiences. Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW ), operated by the Wayne County Airport Authority (WCAA), is no exception. DTW is one of the nation's busiest hubs and is widely recognized

for its commitment to providing exceptional service and operational excellence. Building on that momentum, DTW and WCAA selected the Park Assist Solution, from TKH Security, to help the airport reach new heights in parking efficiency and operations.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (DTW), operated by the Wayne County Airport Authority (WCAA), will soon install the Park Assist Solution, an Automated Parking Guidance System (APGS), allowing travelers to park faster.

Detroit Metro Airport travelers will soon be able to park faster and with less anxiety by looking for the green lights over the driving lane, which indicate an available parking space is nearby. The green and red lights are a part of DTW's new Automated Parking Guidance System.

"At Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, we operate one of the largest parking areas in the world totaling more than 18,000 on-airport spaces," said Chad Newton , Wayne County Airport Authority CEO. "We trust our customers will experience the benefits of the user-friendly (Find Your Car) app helping them to find available spaces and their parked vehicles upon return. This is one more innovative step we are taking to improve the passenger experience at DTW."

The Park Assist Solution represents a collaborative effort to enhance the passenger experience and streamline DTW parking operations.

"Our ability to customize solutions to meet the unique challenges of large-scale, complex facilities like DTW made this project an ideal match for our expertise," said Coley Nash , Regional Sales Executive, Northeast, TKH Security. "We are proud to partner with the Wayne County Airport Authority to deliver a quick and stress-free parking experience to their passengers."

The Park Assist Solution, an Automated Parking Guidance System

(APGS), will be installed in the McNamara Parking Garage, the Big Blue deck, and surrounding surface lots, totaling 18,000 monitored spaces upon completion. The new smart parking management system is designed to simplify parking for travelers, reduce traffic congestion in and around the parking facilities, and enhance operational efficiency. By reducing the time spent searching for an open spot-up to 63% faster -travelers can enjoy a stress-free start to their journey, even during the hustle and bustle of the holiday season.

At the heart of DTW's new parking guidance system is the camera-based M5 smart sensor , a smart parking solution that will provide operators with real-time HD streaming video 24/7. Each M5 sensor is outfitted with two CMOS digital cameras, capable of monitoring up to six parking spaces (three on each side) from above the driving lane. With an industry-leading accuracy rate exceeding 99%, the M5 sensor also features a customizable full-spectrum RGB LED indicator. This advanced lighting system offers thousands of color options to indicate parking availability, special sections, and more, ensuring clear communication for drivers seeking an available parking space quickly.

Darrell Brantley , Director of Airport Programs, North America, TKH Security, noted, "Our APGS represents true parking innovation, seamlessly blending technology and efficiency to serve one of the country's most important airports. We're confident our system will significantly enhance both the traveler experience and operational effectiveness at DTW."

Installation is expected to be completed in two phases between 2025 and 2026.

