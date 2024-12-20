Sweden Decides To Cease Funding UNRWA
12/20/2024 2:02:36 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra)-- Sweden's Aid Minister,Benjamin Dousa, announced Friday that the government
will no longer provide funds to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).
Sweden is to use other methods to deliver humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, the Minister
told TV4.
According to Dousa the Israeli restriction caused Sweden to decide to stop sponsoring UNRWA
since it would make it more challenging to send relief to the Palestinians via the organization.
Next year, Sweden intends to provide more humanitarian help to the Gaza Strip overall, he noted.
The minister went on to say, "There are a number of other organizations in Gaza, I have met a number of them," mentioning the UN World Food Programme as one possible beneficiary.
