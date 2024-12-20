OIC Welcomes UN General Assembly's Decision Regarding UNRWA

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) welcomed the United Nations General Assembly's decision to request an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Israel's obligations concerning the presence and activities of the United Nations, other international organizations and third states.

In a statement, the OIC stressed that all measures and plans enacted by the Israeli - particularly legislation affecting the presence, operations and immunities of the UN, its agencies and bodies, including UNRWA, as well as other international organizations and third states in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem - constitute violations of the UN Charter and relevant resolutions.

These actions, the organisation warned, deprive the Palestinian people of essential aid and worsen the humanitarian crisis they face.

The OIC also welcomed the General Assembly's adoption of another resolution affirming the permanent sovereignty of the Palestinian people in the occupied Palestinian territories, including East Jerusalem, and of the Arab population in the occupied Syrian Golan over their natural resources.

The organisation urged all states and international organisations, including the UN, its agencies, and bodies, to intensify efforts to end the Israeli occupation and enable the Palestinian people to exercise their legitimate rights, including their right to self-determination and establishing an independent state along the June 4, 1967, borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.



