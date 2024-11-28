Maple Leafs Defeat Golden Knights But Knies Retires With An Injury

(MENAFN- AR Marketing)

During the latest tough match at Scotiabank Arena on Wednesday, the Toronto Maple Leafs triumphed over the Vegas Golden Knights 3-0, giving the Leafs their sixth victory in seven games. Despite the victory, the team suffered a setback when forward Matthew Knies exited the game after a heavy hit by Zach Whitecloud in the second period.

Knies has been a critical contributor to the Leafs, scoring eight goals in 19 games this season. He was struck in the neutral zone, and the hit made contact with his chin. Whitecloud was able to avoid a penalty for the collision but engaged in a skirmish with Simon Benoit, the Leafs’ defenseman, which resulted in roughing penalties for both men. Knies did not return to the game and the team confirmed he has a upper-body injury.

With the odds -1.5 (+198) for the Maple Leafs and +1.5 (-250) for the Golden Knights, the Maple Leafs were predicted to win by at least two goals—and that's exactly what they did.

Toronto was already playing without seven forwards, including star player Auston Matthews, and the team relied on the skills of the remaining players in the setup. Fraser Mintin scored his first NHL goal in the first period, with an assist from William Nylander. Nylander also scored a goal in the third period, his 13th goal of the season. This gave the Leafs some breathing room early in the game. Pontus Holmberg secured the team’s victory with a goal late in the third period.

The game was also a notable debut for Nikita Grebenkin. The young talent stepped onto the ice with confidence, showing his potential to become a reliable regular in the Leaf’s lineup. He almost instantly made his presence on the ice felt with a big hit on Shea Theodore, defenseman of the Vegas Golden Knights. The Leafs leaned heavily on their defensive players and goaltending to secure the win, with Joseph Will delivering a 31-save shutout; his second career shutout and first for the season.

The Golden Knights are struggling with back-to-back losses, and again they were unable to capitalize on three power-play opportunities. Toronto was able to effectively neutralize one of the league’s top units. Adin Hill, starting for Vegas, stopped 23 shots in the loss.

Despite the win, the physical toll of the game showed the challenges the Maple Leafs are facing with a depleted roster. Fans will watch closely as the Maple Leafs navigate these challenges and rely on their depth and determination to maintain their winning streak. The Leafs conclude their homestand on Sunday before heading off on a two-game road trip, while the Knights continue its current five-game road trip.

The Toronto Maple Leaf’s success will be tested in the coming weeks, especially as they hope for the speedy recovery of top players like Knies.

