Israel Commits Three New Massacres In Gaza

Gaza, Dec. 20 (Petra)-- The Israeli carried out three massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, according to the Gaza of Health, which caused 174 wounded and 77 martyrs to reach hospitals in less than a day.The ministry said that several are still under the debris and on the roads, and that ambulance and civil defense crews are unable to reach them in the daily statistical report on the number of martyrs and wounded as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression for the 441st day on the Gaza Strip.It said since October 7, 2023, there have been 45,206 martyrs and 107,512 injured as a result of the Israeli aggression.