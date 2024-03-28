(MENAFN- Baystreet) Shortened Week Due to Easter Holiday
Fed Speaks, Canada Inflation on Lineup Next Week
Housing Starts Due in Canada Next Week
Employment Numbers Due Next Week
GDP Figures Due in Canada Next Week Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Baystreet Staff - Thursday, March 28, 2024
Jobs Figures Roll out Next Week
Monday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
S&P U.S. manufacturing PMI (final) (Mar.)
Construction spending (Feb.)
ISM manufacturing (March)
Featured Earnings
PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) (Q4) EPS of $3.50, compared to $2.38 in the prior-year quarter.
Sigma Lithium Corporation (NASDAQ: SGML) (Q4) EPS for gain of 18 cents, compared to loss of 55 in the prior-year quarter.
Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST) (Q4) EPS for loss of eight cents, compared to loss of 11 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Boat Rocker Media Inc. (TSX: BRMI) (Q4) EPS for loss of four cents, compared to loss of 17 cents in the prior-year quarter.
K92 Mining Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of seven cents, compared to breakeven in the prior-year quarter.
Sigma Lithium Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of 42 cents, compared to 45 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Factory orders (Feb.)
Job Openings (Feb.)
Featured Earnings
Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) (Q3) EPS of $1.36, compared to $1.29 to the prior-year quarter.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ:PLAY) (Q4) EPS of $1.10, compared to 80 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Bravo Mining Corp. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of five cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.
Questor Technology Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of one cent, compared to loss of 12 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Wednesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
ADP employment (March)
S&P U.S. services PMI (final) (March.)
ISM services (March)
Featured Earnings
Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) (Q2) EPS of $2.87, compared to $2.79 in the prior-year quarter.
Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) (Q1) EPS of 20 cents, compared to 34 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Pharvaris N.V. (NASDAQ:PHVS) (Q3) EPS for loss of 57 cents, compared to loss of $1.18 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
BlackBerry Limited (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of five cents, compared to gain of one cent in the prior-year quarter.
NovaGold Resources Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of three cents, compared to loss of five cents in the prior-year quarter.
Roots Corporation (T) (Q3) EPS of 30 cents compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Weekly jobless claims (Week of Mar. 30)
U.S. trade balance (Feb.)
Featured Earnings
RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM) (Q3) EPS of 48 cents, compared to 37 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LW) (Q3) EPS of $1.41, compared to $1.43 in the prior-year quarter.
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG) (Q4) EPS of 63, compared to 76 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
International Merchandise Trade (Feb.) In January, Canada's merchandise imports decreased 3.8%, while exports fell 1.7%. As a result, Canada's merchandise trade balance changed position for a second consecutive month, moving from a deficit of $863 million in December to a surplus of $496 million in January.
Featured Earnings
AGF Management Limited (T.B) (Q4) EPS of 30 cents, compared to 28 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Dollarama Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.05 compared to 92 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Friday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
U.S. nonfarm payrolls (March)
Consumer credit (March)
Featured Earnings
Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) (Q1) EPS for loss of 14 cents, compared to loss of 10 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Labour Force Survey (March) Employment rose by 41,000 in February. The unemployment rate increased 0.1 percentage points to 5.8%, offsetting a decline in January.
IVEY PMI (March) The index skidded to 53.9 in February from 56.5 in January but rose from February 2023's reading of 51.6.
Featured Earnings
Corus Entertainment Inc. (T.B) (Q2) EPS calls for loss of three cents, compared to gain of two cents.
About Us Contact Us Advertise License Our Content Jobs Disclaimer Privacy Policy
Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks
MENAFN28032024000212011056ID1108034961
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.