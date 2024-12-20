Foreign Ministry: Commencing December 5, Jordanians Will Be Able To Electronically Apply For Entry Visas To Russia

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra)-- The Jordanian Embassy in Moscow has been formally notified by the Russian that, as of December 5, 2024, entrance visas for Jordanian nationals will be issued electronically.According to Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, the Ministry's Spokesperson, Russian authorities have informed the Jordanian Embassy in Moscow that, as of this month's fifth, Jordanian citizens can now obtain a unified electronic visa without requiring an invitation letter, a hotel reservation in advance, or any other documentation proving their reason for traveling to the Russian Federation.The visa is authorized for travel for tourism, private visits, business visits, and participation in various scientific, cultural, economic, and athletic events and social events in the Russian Federation.According to Russian authorities, the electronic visa is valid for 60 days from the date of issuance and allows its holder to enter Russia for a maximum of 16 days from the date of entry (including arrival and departure days), Ambassador Al-Qudah clarified.The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs expressed its thanks to the Russian side for this step that enhances joint cooperation and reflects the depth of friendship and cooperation relations between the two friendly countries.