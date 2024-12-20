Jordan Welcomes UNGA's Resolution On ICJ's Opinion On Israel's Aid Duty To Palestinians

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra)-- The of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs welcomed the United Nations General Assembly's submitted by Norway in collaboration with Jordan, Spain, Indonesia, Ireland, South Africa, the State of Palestine, Slovenia, Chile, Guyana, Qatar, Malaysia, Egypt, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Namibia, asking the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to provide an advisory opinion on Israel's obligations regarding the UN and other States' actions in support of the Palestinians in the occupied Palestinian territories.According to Ambassador Sufian Al-Qudah, the Ministry's Spokesperson, the resolution calls for the ICJ to issue an advisory opinion as soon as possible to address Israel's legal obligations as the occupying power with regard to the presence of third-party and UN activities in occupied Palestinian territory. This opinion would address Israel's obligations to ensure the unhindered provision of basic services, humanitarian aid, and development assistance for the Palestinian civilian population, as well as to support the Palestinian people's right to self-determination.In addition, the resolution emphasizes the role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) in providing essential aid to the Palestinians and urges the full implementation of the Agency's recommendations to ensure its neutrality and effectiveness in its work. It also calls on Israel to respect the rights of international organizations operating in the occupied Palestinian territories and to stop actions that impede the provision of humanitarian aid and basic services to the Palestinians, particularly in Gaza.In the resolution, the General Assembly also urged Israel to uphold the United Nations Charter and the Convention on the Privileges and Immunities in order to protect its institutions, ensure the security of its facilities, and protect its personnel in the occupied Palestinian territory, including East Jerusalem. Israel was also urged to comply with its obligations to not impede the Palestinian people from exercising their right to self-determination.The need to compel Israel to abide by international law and international humanitarian law and to cease its aggression on the Gaza Strip, which is experiencing an unprecedented humanitarian crisis, was emphasized by Ambassador Al-Qudah. The resolution reflects the international will to ensure the protection of civilians and the delivery of adequate and sustainable humanitarian aid to all parts of the Gaza Strip.Ambassador Al-Qudah also emphasized Jordan's ongoing cooperation with the international community in order to take all necessary actions to guarantee protection for the Palestinian people, who are brothers, and for the United Nations agencies and relief agencies, particularly UNRWA, which is essential and irreplaceable.