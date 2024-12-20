Army Chief Checks On 9Th Royal Border Guard Battalion

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra)-- Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, on Friday, inspected the 9th Royal Border Guard Battalion, a Northern Military Zone-affiliated unit of the Border Guard Brigade/2.During his tour in the battalion, Huneiti listened to military briefings about the battalion's responsibilities, the status of operational, training, and administrative issues, and the part it plays in thwarting smuggling and infiltration efforts.He commended the efforts made by the personnel of the Border Guard Units in their various positions to safeguard, defend, and preserve the country, as well as to stand up to anyone who dared to tamper with its security and stability.He met with the battalion's personnel within the area of ??responsibility, praising the great efforts made by the brave men of the Arab Army in their various locations, and the high morale of the personnel of the Northern Military Zone.