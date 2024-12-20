عربي


FM, EU Official Talk Ties, Region

12/20/2024 2:02:35 PM

Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ayman Safadi, spoke with Hadja Lahbib, the European Commissioner for Preparedness and Crisis Management; Equality, over the phone on Friday.
Safadi and Lahbib emphasized the necessity of providing humanitarian relief to Syria and talked about the need to step up efforts to supply adequate and long-lasting aid to Gaza.
Safadi and Lahbib also talked about measures to strengthen Jordan's strong partnership with the EU.

Jordan News Agency

