FM, EU Official Talk Ties, Region
Date
12/20/2024 2:02:35 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime Minister
and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ayman Safadi, spoke with Hadja Lahbib, the European Commissioner for Preparedness and Crisis Management; Equality, over the phone on Friday.
Safadi and Lahbib emphasized the necessity of providing humanitarian relief to Syria and talked about the need to step up efforts to supply
adequate and long-lasting aid to Gaza.
Safadi and Lahbib also talked about measures to strengthen Jordan's strong partnership with the EU.
MENAFN20122024000117011021ID1109017568
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.