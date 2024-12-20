FM, EU Official Talk Ties, Region

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 20 (Petra)-- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign and Expatriates Affairs, Ayman Safadi, spoke with Hadja Lahbib, the European Commissioner for Preparedness and Crisis Management; Equality, over the phone on Friday.Safadi and Lahbib emphasized the necessity of providing humanitarian relief to Syria and talked about the need to step up efforts to adequate and long-lasting aid to Gaza.Safadi and Lahbib also talked about measures to strengthen Jordan's strong partnership with the EU.