Israel Committed Genocide In Gaza: HRW

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Israel yesterday faced accusations of committing“acts of genocide” in Gaza and exhibiting“signs of ethnic cleansing” in its military offensive in the Palestinian territory, charges the Israeli authorities denounced as“lies”.

They are the latest in a series of accusations levelled against Israel during its 14-month war against Palestinian resistance movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

In a report focused specifically on water, New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) detailed what it called deliberate efforts by Israeli authorities“of a systematic nature” to deprive Gazans of water, which had“likely caused thousands of deaths... and will likely continue to cause deaths”.

Israel's offensive since October 2023 has killed at least 45,129 people in Gaza, a majority of them civilians, according to figures from the Hamas-run territory's health ministry that the United Nations considers reliable.

COGAT, the Israeli defence ministry body responsible for civil affairs in the Palestinian territories, denied using water as a“weapon” and said that“three water lines from Israel are active” in supplying water to Gaza.

In a separate report released yesterday, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) accused Israel of causing widespread devastation in Gaza and noted“signs of ethnic cleansing” in the north of the Palestinian territory.

Israel in early October began a major military operation in Gaza's north.

The HRW report detailed what the group said was the intentional damaging of water and sanitation infrastructure, as well as the blocking of fuel for generators.

The report concluded that in doing so,“Israeli authorities intentionally inflicted on the Palestinian population in Gaza 'conditions of life calculated to bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.”

This, it said, amounted to the war crime of“extermination” and to“acts of genocide”.

Under international law, proving genocide requires evidence of specific intent, which experts say is very difficult.

HRW pointed to a statement by then-defence minister Yoav Gallant as suggestive of Israel's intent. In October 2023, he declared a“complete siege” on Gaza and said:“No electricity, no food, no water, no gas - it's all closed.”

MENAFN20122024000067011011ID1109017567