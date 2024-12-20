Navicore Solutions Helps Borrowers Manage Credit Card Debt Amid Student Loan Uncertainty

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MANALAPAN, N.J., Dec. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As millions of Americans face uncertainty about the future of student loan repayment programs, Navicore Solutions is stepping up to provide critical guidance and support. With challenges surrounding the Biden administration's SAVE Plan and speculation about the future of student loan policies under a new administration, borrowers are grappling with the dual pressures of student loan payments and mounting debt.

The Supreme Court's rejection of President Biden's sweeping loan forgiveness initiative has left millions of borrowers in limbo. Meanwhile, the fate of the Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) Plan, which reduced monthly payments for many and fast-tracked forgiveness for low-balance borrowers, hangs in the balance amid political and legal challenges. If the SAVE Plan is dismantled, borrowers could face rising costs and fewer protections, further straining their personal finances.

“At Navicore Solutions, we understand the immense financial stress borrowers are facing,” said Michael Leon, Senior Director of Counseling at Navicore Solutions.“While the future of student loan forgiveness and repayment programs remains uncertain, what's clear is that managing credit card debt can provide borrowers with the financial breathing room they need to focus on their student loans.”

Navicore Solutions offers personalized debt management programs designed to help individuals reduce credit card debt, improve their financial stability, and regain control of their budgets. By working with certified credit counselors, clients can develop a customized plan to consolidate payments, lower interest rates, and eliminate their debt faster.

As federal loan policies remain in flux, Navicore Solutions urges borrowers to take proactive steps toward financial health:



Prioritize High-Interest Debt: Reducing credit card debt frees up funds to handle student loan payments as they resume.

Review Your Budget: Identify opportunities to save and redirect resources toward debt repayment. Seek Professional Guidance: Partnering with a trusted organization like Navicore Solutions can help you navigate these challenges with expert advice and support.



“The financial landscape may be uncertain, but borrowers don't have to face it alone,” added Leon.“We're here to empower individuals with the tools and resources they need to take charge of their finances.”

About Navicore Solutions

Founded in 1991, Navicore Solutions is a national leader in the field of nonprofit financial counseling with a mission to strengthen the well-being of individuals and families through education, guidance, advocacy, and support.

Navicore counselors provide a wide range of services including credit counseling to consumers in need; education programs through workshops, courses and written material; debt management plan to provide relief for applicable consumers; student loan counseling for those struggling with student loan debt; and housing counseling services in the areas of rental, pre-purchase, default and reverse mortgage. The agency is an advocate of financial education helping communities achieve and maintain financial stability.

