Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market To Expand At A Rate Of 6.8% From 2025 To 2034 And Touch USD 1,058.94 Million By 2034 | PMR

Market Overview The market for laparoscopic retrieval bags is poised to register a steady CAGR of 6.8% from 2025 to 2034. The laparoscopic retrieval bag market size was valued at USD 508.33 million in 2024 and is projected to grow to USD 1,058.94 million by 2034. Market Introduction Laparoscopic retrieval bags are disposable devices used during minimally invasive surgeries, such as laparoscopic gynecologic surgeries. These bags are used to remove and collect tissue samples, such as calculi, tissue, or organs, from the patient's body. These bags are placed through a small incision on the patient's body. After placing, the laparoscopic retrieval bags are opened to collect the specimen. Then, they are closed and removed through the same incision. The use of laparoscopic retrieval bags enables healthcare professionals to reduce the risk of infection and contamination by isolating the specimen from the surrounding tissues and fluids.

Leading Market Players

The laparoscopic retrieval bag market has the presence of both established players and new entrants. These market participants are focusing on R&D and other strategic developments to expand their product offerings and improve their global reach. A few of the market key players are:



Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon)

Stryker Corporation

Olympus Corporation

Karl Storz SE & Co. KG

ConMed Corporation

Smith & Nephew plc

Cook Medical B. Braun Melsungen AG

Market Drivers and Opportunities

Drivers:

Increasing Adoption of SILS : Single-incision laparoscopic surgery (SILS), which involves a single entry point, is gaining increased traction as it results in fewer scars and potentially faster recovery times as compared to other traditional methods. The increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries such as SILS in laparoscopic retrieval is driving the laparoscopic retrieval bag market growth.

Advancements in Retrieval Device Technology : The top market participants are focusing on the development of safer and more efficient retrieval devices to improve the precision and accuracy of laparoscopic procedures. The advancements are having a favorable impact on driving the demand for laparoscopic retrieval bags.

Opportunities:

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases : Chronic conditions such as colorectal cancer and gallstones often require surgical intervention. The rising prevalence of these chronic diseases is driving the need for advanced laparoscopic retrieval devices, impacting the market favorably.

Regional Overview

By region, the laparoscopic retrieval bag market research report offers market insights into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

North America holds the largest market share in 2024, owing to the advanced healthcare infrastructure, high adoption rate of minimally invasive surgeries, and the presence of key market players in the region. In addition, growing awareness of the benefits of laparoscopic procedures and favorable reimbursement policies are contributing to the regional market expansion.

The Asia Pacific laparoscopic retrieval bag market is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the rising adoption of minimally invasive surgical techniques are fueling the market growth in the region.





Laparoscopic Retrieval Bag Market Segmentation

By Bag Type Outlook



Detachable Bags



Endo Bag



MemoBag

Others

Nondetachable Bags



ReliaCatch



Endo Catch



ENDOPOUCH RETRIEVER Specimen Bag



Anchor line



Inzii Others

By Technique Outlook



Manual Opening Automatic Opening

By Surgeries Outlook



Bariatric Surgery

Urological Surgery

Gynecological Surgery

General Surgery

Colorectal Surgery Other Surgeries

By End Use Outlook



Hospitals

Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Regional Outlook



North America



US

Canada

Europe



Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Netherlands



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



Malaysia



South Korea



Indonesia



Australia



Vietnam

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America



Mexico



Brazil



Argentina Rest of Latin America

