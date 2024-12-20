Qatar News Agency Launches Its Redesigned Website, Mobile Application
12/20/2024 4:39:25 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) In a significant stride reflecting its progressive evolution, Qatar News Agency (QNA) has launched a revamped website and mobile application, embodying a fresh, modern interface designed to fortify its digital presence and deliver cutting-edge media content leveraging the latest technological advancements.
The newly unveiled platform offers an intuitive browsing experience and aligns with the rapid pace of technological innovation. Equipped with an artificial intelligence-powered virtual assistant, the website ensures users can access precise and comprehensive information with remarkable speed and efficiency.
To enhance user engagement and facilitate seamless navigation, the updated website introduces dedicated sections for both local and international news. Notably, exclusive tabs have been allocated to cover the activities of HH the Amir, HH the Deputy Amir, HE the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and HE the Speaker of the Shura Council.
Further enriching the user experience, the platform integrates live streaming links to local satellite channels and offers a suite of practical services, including real-time prayer timings, up-to-date weather forecasts, and details of prominent events and exhibitions hosted across the country.
This transformative initiative underscores QNA's commitment to embracing innovation and serving as a leading source of trusted news, both locally and globally.
