Mira , a pioneer in trustless AI systems, announced that its highly anticipated Node Delegator Program's Drop 1 reached its full capacity of $250,000 in contributions within a few hours of launch, demonstrating interest in decentralized AI infrastructure.

The program, which opened for whitelist participants on December 17, 24 at 8:00 AM PST and later expanded to public access at 11:00 AM PST, attracted thousands of participants interested in contributing to the network's growth. Contributors were able to participate with amounts ranging from $35 to $150, making the program accessible to a diverse range of participants.

The program introduces a novel approach to AI infrastructure participation by partnering with five industry-leading node operators: Aethir , Exabits , Spheron , and Hyperbolic . These operators will manage the technical complexities of running specialized nodes that validate AI outputs across the network, while participants can gain rewards for delegating compute resources.

Mira focuses on solving fundamental challenges in AI reliability through advanced consensus mechanisms and distributed verification protocols. The network has gained traction in recent months, with over 250,000 active users leveraging multiple production implementations demonstrating the practical applications of its verification layer for AI systems.

The rapid sell-out of the first drop suggests strong confidence in Mira's approach to creating trustless AI systems. By enabling broader participation in AI infrastructure through delegation, Mira is democratizing access to the growing AI economy while maintaining high technical standards through institutional-grade node operators.

Mira is building the foundational verification layer that enables trustless AI systems through advanced consensus mechanisms. The network combines sophisticated claim transformation and distributed verification protocols to achieve reliable AI execution at scale. With over 250,000 active users and multiple production deployments, Mira has emerged as a pioneer in AI verification technology. By solving the fundamental challenges of error rates and complex reasoning verification, Mira aims to establish a new standard for AI reliability-paving the way for truly autonomous AI systems that can operate without human oversight.