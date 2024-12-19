3M And US Conec Collaborate On Expanded Beam Optical Interconnect Technology For Data Centers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Licensing agreement combines advanced optical innovations from 3M with US

Conec's expertise in high-density connectivity solutions for next-generation networks

ST. PAUL, Minn., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

3M

and US Conec Ltd. today announced a strategic licensing agreement for 3MTM Expanded Beam Optical Interconnect , a solution to meet the performance and scalability needs of next-generation data centers and advanced architectures. The collaboration combines advanced optical from 3M with US Conec's expertise in high-density connectivity systems, expanded beam optics, and precision manufacturing to help deliver innovative solutions tailored to the evolving demands of modern networks.

3M's expanded beam optical interconnect technology was designed to meet the performance and scalability needs of next-generation data centers and advanced network architectures.

Continue Reading

3M Expanded Beam Optical Interconnect is a high-performance and scalable solution available in both single-mode and multimode configurations. Its non-contact optical coupling helps minimize wear and sensitivity to contamination, significantly helping reduce maintenance requirements and providing reliable performance in demanding environments.

"We're excited to partner with US Conec to bring the benefits of 3M Expanded Beam Optical Interconnect technology to the market," said Kevin Twomey, global portfolio director for 3M's electronics materials solutions division. "By combining our advanced optical solutions with US Conec's industry-leading connectivity expertise, we are providing customers with reliable, scalable technologies designed for the future of data infrastructure."

Challenging the status quo of optical interconnect to meet hyperscale data center demands

The 3M Expanded Beam Optical Ferrule is optimized for hyperscale data centers and edge computing environments. Its durability, ability to maintain signal integrity, and ease of maintenance help contribute to reduced operational costs and potential downtime.

As part of this agreement, US Conec will manufacture and supply products utilizing 3M Expanded Beam Optical technology, helping to ensure a robust supply chain for future network deployments. This collaboration enables customers to address increasing data demands while maintaining cost efficiency and scalability.

"US Conec is thrilled to integrate the 3M Expanded Beam Optical technology into our portfolio," said Mike Hughes VP, Product Management. "This collaboration supports our continued goal of delivering novel high-performance connectivity solutions that address the challenges of next-generation network deployments and meet the needs of our customers."

For more information, visit Optical Interconnect | 3MTM Fiber

Optic

Technology

and

.

About 3M

3M

believes science helps create a brighter world for everyone. By unlocking the power of people, ideas and science to reimagine what's possible, our global

team uniquely addresses the

opportunities and challenges

of our customers, communities, and planet. Learn how we're working to improve lives and make what's next

at

3M/news .

About US CONEC

US Conec is a global leader in the design and development of high-density optical interconnects. With over 30 years of innovative experience, the company provides industry leading components for data center and enterprise structured cabling, public networks, circuit board interconnect, and industrial and military markets worldwide. US Conec is headquartered in

Hickory, North Carolina, and is an equity venture of three leading communications technology companies-Corning Optical Communications, Fujikura, and NTT-AT. For more information, please visit

.

Contact: Mike Laninga, [email protected]

SOURCE 3M Company

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED