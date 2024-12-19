Batteries Plus Surpasses Goal, Donates More Than 1 Million Batteries To Toys For Tots

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Franchise Owners and Batteries Plus Customers Go Above and Beyond, Helping Power Toys this Holiday Season

HARTLAND, Wis., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Batteries Plus – the nation's largest specialty battery retailer – is proud to announce more than one million batteries have been collected to be donated to this year's U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots Campaign , surpassing the brand's initial goal and a significant increase from prior donations. The batteries serve as a crucial piece for the annual Toys for Tots Campaign, as no donated toy can be deemed "complete" and gifted to families in need without batteries to power them.

Reaching more than one million batteries shows how much is possible when communities, franchisees & customers all unite.

"Reaching more than one million batteries shows how much is possible when communities, franchisees, and customers all unite for a worthy cause like Toys for Tots," said

Scott Williams, CEO of Batteries Plus . "Knowing that we're helping power the holiday joy for so many kids across the country is an incredibly humbling moment for everyone at Batteries Plus."

Franchisees Lead the Charge

For several Batteries Plus franchisees, this campaign became personal, inspiring them to organize local events to maximize the impact in their own communities.



Knoxville, TN : Franchise Owner Todd Williams gathered a record-number of batteries for this year's Toys for Tots Campaign.

Bradenton, FL : Franchise Owner Rich Epps rallied his community to collect batteries to power donated toys.

Las Cruces, NM : Franchise Owner and U.S. Marine Corps veteran Keith Placencio partnered with a local technology company to contribute thousands of batteries to power donated Walkie Talkies. Additional impactful donation events were held in Minneapolis, MN , Olympia, WA , Phoenix, AZ , and Gainesville, FL as franchisees and Batteries Plus customers alike embraced the spirit of giving.

"So often, toys come with the familiar disclaimer 'batteries not included.' But for families in need, that additional cost of batteries can be a burden," said retired Marine Colonel Ted Silvester, Vice President of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation . "We're incredibly grateful for this meaningful partnership with Batteries Plus and their generous donation of over one million batteries to power donated toys this holiday season."

ABOUT BATTERIES PLUS:

Batteries Plus is a specialty retailer that offers an unmatched selection of battery solutions for consumers, no matter their power needs. With over 700 locations in 46 states and Puerto Rico, the retailer not only has unrivaled selection when it comes to meeting consumer's power needs but its stores offer expertise to go along with any purchase. Headquartered in Hartland, Wisconsin, Batteries Plus is owned by Freeman Spogli, a private equity firm based in Los Angeles and New York City. To learn more about Batteries Plus and its products and services, visit .

About Marine Toys for Tots

Toys for Tots, a 77-year National charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to less fortunate children across the Nation through the gift of a new toy or book. The impact of these toys and books offers disadvantaged children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime.

It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community.

Since 1947, the Program has evolved and grown exponentially having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to over 291 million less fortunate children. Because the need isn't just at Christmastime, the Toys for Tots Program also provides support year-round to families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus fulfilling the hopes and dream of millions of less fortunate children beyond the holidays.

The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

For more information, visit .

MEDIA CONTACT: Meg Ryan, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or 847-945-1300 ext. 264

SOURCE Batteries Plus

