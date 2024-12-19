Logicmonitor And Appdirect Partner To Bring Unparalleled Hybrid Observability Solutions To IT Service Providers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"Veeue powered by AppDirect" delivers a comprehensive managed services solution fueled by LogicMonitor Envision

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LogicMonitor , the leading SaaS-based hybrid observability powered by artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a partnership with AppDirect , to bring its hybrid observability capabilities to AppDirect's extensive of IT service providers. 'Veeue powered by AppDirect,' a fully integrated, managed services solution built on LogicMonitor's Envision platform, enables IT service providers to enhance service delivery, streamline operations, and drive customer satisfaction through best-in-class Hybrid Observability powered by AI.

Advancing managed services with Hybrid Observability

Through the AppDirect marketplace, Technology Advisors and Integrators have a powerful new resource to extend their service offerings with LogicMonitor Envision at the core of Veeue. This integration will extend cutting edge observability tools that provide a unified view into data centers, networks, and cloud systems to over 1,500 managed service provider (MSP) businesses. Equipped with real time, actionable insights and predictive analytics, organizations can proactively prevent downtime, optimize system performance, and fortify business-critical infrastructure.

"Veeue powered by AppDirect" integrates LogicMonitor's:



Predictive analytics and real-time insights into infrastructure health for advanced data center observability.

Network and multi-cloud monitoring to ensure seamless performance across complex hybrid environments from a single pane of glass view. Actionable insights that power incident management and deliver business intelligence, enabling faster, data-driven decisions to minimize downtime and enhance operational efficiency.

"MSPs are the trusted IT partners keeping their operations running," said Renée

Bergeron, Chief Operating Officer, AppDirect. "This collaboration with LogicMonitor marks an important evolution for AppDirect's community - equipping MSPs with Gen AI-powered tools to meet the demands of today's complex IT environments."

A New Category of Partnership for the Observability Market

AppDirect is LogicMonitor's first Technology Service Distributor (TSD) partner, a new category of partnership for both companies. This partnership is designed to scale hybrid observability and managed services for MSPs, enabling them to provide their customers with unmatched visibility and resilience across complex infrastructures. Together, the companies are empowering MSPs to deliver proactive, AI-driven solutions that ensure uptime, performance, and seamless operations for businesses relying on their IT services.

"With this new partnership, we are proud to be setting a high standard for what's possible in managed IT services with AppDirect by our side-delivering critical monitoring and intelligence across the full spectrum of hybrid infrastructure," said Michael Tarbet, Global Vice President, MSP and Channel, LogicMonitor. "AppDirect's leadership in subscription commerce and their deep network of Technology Advisors and Integrators is the ideal match for LogicMonitor's industry-leading hybrid observability platform."

To learn more about Veeue, please visit AppDirect's marketplace : Visit LogicMonitor's partner page to learn more about the company's fast-growing partner network.

About LogicMonitor

LogicMonitor® offers hybrid observability powered by AI. The company's SaaS-based platform, LM Envision, enables observability across on-prem and multi-cloud environments. A Visionary on the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Observability, LogicMonitor provides IT and business teams operational visibility and predictability across their technologies and applications to focus less on troubleshooting and more on delivering extraordinary employee and customer experiences. For more information, visit

and our blog , or follow us on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and YouTube .

About AppDirect

AppDirect

is a San Francisco-based B2B subscription commerce platform company that brings together technology providers, advisors, and businesses to simplify how they buy, sell and manage technology. More than 1,000 providers, 10,000 advisors, and 5 million subscribers rely on the AppDirect ecosystem of subscription marketplaces to power their innovation, growth, and success. For more information, visit appdirect and follow us on LinkedIn and YouTube . For press inquiries, please contact [email protected] .

SOURCE LogicMonitor

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED