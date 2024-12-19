Forest Fire Triggers Mine Blast Along Loc In J & K's Poonch
Date
12/19/2024 8:11:50 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Mendhar/Jammu- A forest fire on Thursday triggered mine blasts along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.
There were no casualties or injuries, they said.
ADVERTISEMENT
The forest fire in the forward areas of Gursai, Ucchad, and Prambranar, as well as the border belts, has been raging for the past few days, they added.
ADVERTISEMENT
Several mines exploded due to the fire, however, there were no casualties or injuries, the officials confirmed.
Efforts by the forest department, fire services, police, Army, and locals are underway to control the blaze, they said.
Read Also
Massive Fire In Poonch Hills, Efforts Underway To Control It
Army Man Killed In Mine Blast Near LOC
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN19122024000215011059ID1109012013
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.