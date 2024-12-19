Hyperscale Data Center Market Estimate To Hit USD 585.0 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Increase in demand for data centers to improve productivity and customer experiences drive the growth of the global hyperscale data center market.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, December 19, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Hyperscale Data Center was valued at $59.0 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $585.0 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 25.9% from 2021 to 2030. Increasing adoption of hyperscale data centers owing to technological advancements, such as open compute projects and efficiency, has changed the business models for various end users. Hyperscale data centers are utilized across various industries, namely IT & telecom, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), government utilities, healthcare, energy, manufacturing, and others (retail, education). With rise in cloud computing, social media, big data, online gaming, and other online applications, there is a constant need for enhanced IT infrastructure that caters to the ever-increasing demand for resources; a factor that further supplements the demand for hyperscale data centers.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 286 Pages) at:The Hyperscale Data Center Market report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, value chain, top segments, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape. Hyperscale data centers provide businesses with more data storage capacity as well as technologically upgraded servers with quicker processing capabilities. Enterprises seek colocation data center that use the least amount of energy while having the least impact on the environment. Companies are developing novel data centers in an effort to reduce their environmental effect. Such applications promise great opportunity for the growth of the global hyperscale data center market in the coming years. Furthermore, key factors that drive the growth of the hyperscale data center market include, growing demand for cloud and cloud services in modern-day business enterprises.On the basis of end user, the IT and Telecom segment dominated the overall hyperscale data center market share in 2020, and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period. This is attributed as the enterprise adapts to a changed IT landscape in the rise of the digital economy. This trend will continue in 2021, as the world slowly defines the contours of the "next normal" in its battle with COVID-19. It is an enormous challenge, and an enormous opportunity, and digital infrastructure will be central to this transition.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report : /purchase-optionsRegion-wise, the hyperscale data center market was dominated by North America in 2020, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, owing to the presence of advanced digital infrastructure and high demand for cloud solutions in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the hyperscale data center market forecast, owing to its ongoing rapid digital transformation trends that are expected to increase the scope for hyperscale data center industry in the region.Among the various industry applications, IT & telecom was the largest contributor, accounting for around 26% share in 2015. BFSI is estimated to be the highest-revenue generating application by 2019, and continue its dominance in the market throughout 2022. Analysis of customer trends, fraud detection, and other similar tasks can be achieved with the adoption of hyperscale data that efficiently manages big data. Immense competition in the finance sector increases the pressure on the banks to become more agile and efficient, thus further boosting the adoption of hyperscale data center in this sector.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:North America accounts for the highest-revenue generating region in the world hyperscale data center market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The Asia-Pacific region exhibits the fastest growing market, with a CAGR of 24% during the forecast period, supplemented by factors such as development in enterprise IT infrastructure, increasing adoption in BFSI, and other applications in the region.Inquiry Before Buying:The key players profiled in this report includeMellanox Technologies, Inc., Intel Corporation, Cavium, Inc., Nlyte Software, SanDisk Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Company, International Business Machines Corporation, Ericsson, Cisco Systems, Inc., Avago TechnologiesKey Findings of the Study:By user type, the cloud providers segment accounted for the largest hyperscale data center market share in 2020.By region, North America generated highest revenue in 2020.By component, the solution segment generated the highest revenue in 2020.Other Trending Reports:anti-money laundering software market -saas-based scm market -artificial intelligence as a service market -byod security market -

