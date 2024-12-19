Flyzy Partners With Adani Digital Labs To Enhance Dutyfree And Pranam Service For Corporate Travellers

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 18th December 2024, New Delhi: Flyzy, one of India's leading travel-tech platforms has announced an exciting partnership with Adani Digital Labs, a subsidiary of the Adani Group. This strategic collaboration enables Flyzy customers to conveniently purchase duty-free items and avail Adani Pranaam services directly through the Flyzy's dashboard. The integration is now live, offering Flyzy users the ease of accessing these premium Adani services from their devices.



The signature Pranaam meet and greet services by Adani Digital Labs are designed to ensure a seamless and stress-free experience, addressing key pain points for modern travellers.



Speaking on the partnership, Mr. Deepak Meena, co-founder & CEO, Flyzy shares,“We at Flyzy are always thinking of solutions that will streamline travel experience for our users. This partnership with Adani Digital Labs is also a step in that direction. Airport travel is all about convenience today and not many companies address the pain points of the travellers. By integrating Adani services with Flyzy dashboard we aim to make airport travel smoother for millions of our users.”

Flyzy has disrupted the traditional B2B travel industry by redefining travel operations for its clients by ensuring transparency, profitability, and scalability. This collaboration reinforces Flyzy's commitment to redefining travel experiences by leveraging technology and innovation to provide convenience and value to its users.



About Flyzy:



Flyzy is a cutting-edge travel technology platform designed to enhance the travel booking experience for businesses and travel agents. By offering a comprehensive range of services, including flights, hotels, and tours, Flyzy connects users to a vast global distribution system that ensures easy search and comparison. The platform features exclusive B2B pricing, allowing businesses to save significantly on travel expenses, while real-time monitoring keeps users informed about flight delays and cancellations. With a user-friendly interface, customizable solutions powered by AI, and 24/7 customer support, Flyzy simplifies the booking process and enhances operational efficiency. Committed to data security and GDPR compliance, Flyzy not only streamlines travel logistics but also empowers clients to focus on creating memorable experiences.





Company :-PRable Global

User :- Saurav Dwivedi

Email :...