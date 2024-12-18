The Evolving Industrial Technology Landscape: Navigating Challenges And Opportunities

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The BGL Industrial Update: December 2024

CLEVELAND, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The industrial landscape is undergoing a profound transformation driven by market, demographic, and business model changes. The pace of adoption of advanced digital solutions across a diverse range of end markets creates opportunities for market participants best able to adapt and for forward-looking investors positioned to capture value based on the evolving landscape, according to a new report released by the Industrial Technology banking team from Brown Gibbons Lang & Company (BGL).

The BGL Industrial Technology Market Update: December 2024.

Download and read the latest Industrial Technology Market Update-

Key focus areas include:



The diverse range of both macro and end market dynamics driving the adoption of digital solutions

The continued reverberations of COVID and resulting supply chain disruptions

The factors contributing to an environment that is ripe for a meaningful acceleration of industrial technology M&A Recent financing and M&A transactions reinforcing expectations of an uplift in activity

In addition, the industrial technology market report focuses on specific opportunities for both growth-oriented and private equity investors and provides a current perspective on both public and private market valuations.

BGL's Industrial Technology investment banking team, led by Peter Finn, has extensive global transaction experience, valuable relationships, and knowledge across the industrial technology ecosystem, including automation, robotics, electronic components, industrial digitization, and advanced manufacturing.

