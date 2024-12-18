CHRISTINA FULTON LAUNCHES 24K GOLD FACIAL AT MURRIETA DAY SPA AND JUDGES MISS ASIA INTERNATIONAL PAGEANT: A SUPERB 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Christina Fulton

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Christina Fulton , actress, television host, KTLA co-contributor, and CEO of Immortal Beauty Inc ., is making waves in the beauty and wellness as she concludes 2024 with two impactful milestones. Known for her deep expertise in skincare and wellness, Christina unveils her signature 24K Facial in partnership with family-owned Murrieta Day Spa , a leading wellness destination. The launch of this innovative science-backed treatment solidifies her commitment to helping individuals achieve healthy, youthful skin by slowing down the way we age.

This groundbreaking partnership with Murrieta Day Spa marks an exciting moment for Fulton's luxury skincare brand, Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty Inc., renowned for its science-backed formulas that target skin longevity, cellular health, and radiance. Christina's dedication to combining nature with science has made Immortal Beauty a standout brand among high-end med spas, wellness retreats, and beauty aficionados.

“My mission has always been to inspire and empower others to care for their mind, body, and skin. Partnering with Murrieta Day Spa, a sanctuary rooted in wellness and family values, allows me to bring next-level beauty and science to more people,” said Christina Fulton.“The 24K Gold Facial is more than a treatment; it's an experience that restores vitality and promotes healthy, timeless skin.”

Christina Fulton Judging the Prestigious Miss Asia International

In addition to her accomplishments in beauty, Christina Fulton has been honored by the Asian Industry & Cultural Coalition (AICC) to serve as a judge for the Miss Asia International Pageant on Wednesday December 18th, 2024, solidifying her role as a leader in empowering women globally. The Miss Asia International Pageant is a powerful platform that promotes principles of equality, leadership, and economic empowerment for women. The pageant recognizes that increasing women's participation in all sectors is essential to building stronger economies, achieving sustainability, and improving quality of life for families and communities worldwide.

Christina's philanthropic spirit and dedication to service have been the cornerstone of her decades-long career. Whether receiving California Legislative Recognition, working alongside the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, or championing organizations like Casa Teresa, Christina remains steadfast in her mission to uplift others. Her role as a judge for Miss Asia International aligns perfectly with her lifelong vision to empower women and inspire leadership, grace, and confidence across generations.

“To witness and uplift young women who are stepping into leadership and empowering their voices on a global stage is truly an honor,” Christina said.“Platforms like Miss Asia International showcase the strength, resilience, and beauty that women bring to the world.”

Christina Fulton: Actress, Advocate, Beauty Visionary

Beyond her impact in beauty and philanthropy, Christina Fulton is celebrated for her illustrious acting career, with notable roles in films such as "The Doors" directed by Oliver Stone. As part of the legendary Nicolas Cage and Francis Ford Coppola family, Christina has continued to shine both on screen and off, evolving into an entrepreneur and thought leader in beauty, wellness, and empowerment.

Fans can catch Christina this winter on KTLA Channel 5 as she shares her sought-after beauty and wellness secrets during exclusive segments designed to inspire a youthful, healthy, and mindful lifestyle. From groundbreaking treatments like the 24K Gold Facial to insights on slowing the aging process, Christina is committed to teaching individuals how to thrive from the inside out.

Experience the Future of Beauty and Wellness

Experience Christina Fulton's 24K Gold Facial exclusively at Murrieta Day Spa and discover the transformative power of Immortal Beauty Inc. Visit MurrietaDaySpa or Christinafulton for more information and bookings.

About Christina Fulton

Christina Fulton is an award-winning actress, host, KTLA co-contributor, and the CEO/Founder of Christina Fulton by Immortal Beauty Inc., a premium, sophisticated Japanese skincare line specializing in advanced, science-based formulations that promote cellular health and longevity. With a successful career spanning Hollywood and wellness entrepreneurship, Christina is a dedicated philanthropist, advocate, and beauty visionary committed to empowering individuals and communities worldwide.

About Murrieta Day Spa

Founded as a family-owned wellness retreat, Murrieta Day Spa is a leading destination for relaxation, rejuvenation, and advanced beauty treatments in Southern California. Known for their exceptional services, the spa provides an oasis for guests to recharge and rediscover their radiance.

About Miss Asia International (AICC)

The Miss Asia International Pageant, organized by the Asian Industry & Cultural Coalition (AICC), is a global platform celebrating beauty, equality, and economic empowerment for women. By encouraging female leadership and participation, AICC is driving progress toward sustainable development and stronger communities.

Christina Fulton on KTLA this Winter for exclusive beauty and wellness tips and follow her journey on Channel 5 KTLA com to uncover her secrets to achieving timeless, radiant skin.

For more information about Christina Fulton, follow this link:

Instagram: @Officialchristinafulton | @ChristinaFultonSkin

Facebook: Christina Fulton

TikTok: @OfficialChristinaFulton

Amanda Kent

Boundless Media USA

+1 313-403-5636

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.