CES 2025: Sunled To Debut Sunbooster, A Near-Infrared Device That Brings The Benefits Of Natural Sunlight Indoors

- Ayhan Siriner, CEO of SunLED Life ScienceAMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SunLED Life Science , a health-centered technology startup, today announced plans to debut SunBooster, a Near-Infrared device designed to bring the benefits of natural sunlight indoors at CES 2025. SunBooster is an easy-to-use device that attaches to computer monitors and laptops. It delivers a healthy dose of Near-Infrared light (NIR) – the essential part of sunlight absent in indoor light – to users while they work. A large number of people in industrialized countries worldwide spend the majority of their day indoors, and SunBooster is proven to boost mental and physical health. SunLED will showcase the potential of SunBooster at CES Unveiled Las Vegas on Sunday, January 5, 2025, at the Mandalay Bay Hotel from 5-8:30 pm Pacific, and at CES 2025 from January 7-10, 2025, as part of the NL Tech Pavilion delegation at the Venetian Expo, Eureka Park, Hall G, Booth 62100. View a short video about SunLED here .All indoor lighting lacks Near-Infrared light, which is part of the invisible part of the solar spectrum and makes up 50% of sunlight. The average person spends 90% of their waking hours indoors, deprived of Near-Infrared light - the essential part of sunlight - which can lead to adverse health effects. As windows filter out NIR, even sunlight that shines through a window cannot help with the growing global health issues caused by modern indoor lifestyles.“We envision a world where everyone has access to the health benefits of natural sunlight - no matter where they are - indoors at work, at home, in a car, truck, train or plane. People worldwide don't get enough sunlight, and it can have serious systemic health consequences,” said Dr. Anne Berends, CTO and co-founder of SunLED.“Our SunLED technology can be integrated into almost any product to improve the health of its users. Our goal is to revolutionize indoor health, making every space a healthier place to be. Based on SunLED's patented technology, SunBooster is a groundbreaking, affordable solution that counteracts the negative health effects of insufficient natural light exposure to make people happier and healthier.”Get Sunergized with SunBooster by SunLED.SunBooster by SunLED is the first Near-Infrared device that brings the systemic health benefits of sunlight indoors, and makes them accessible to the majority of people worldwide to integrate effortlessly into daily routines. SunBooster delivers a scientifically-proven dose of Near-Infra LEDs at its core and can be clipped onto any external monitor or laptop screen - seamlessly integrating into the user's workspace. SunBooster can improve mental health, give people more energy and make them feel less drowsy, boosting their mood. Exposure to Near-Infrared light is proven to lower resting heart rate and strengthen the immune system, and NIR light therapy has multiple potential benefitsSunBooster uses SunLED's patented technology and features three 850 nm Near-Infrared LEDs that deliver targeted Near-Infrared light. Its unique design includes narrow-beam optics for precise delivery, onboard sensors for auto-activation, and Bluetooth to make data easily accessible for the user.“Today's modern lifestyle hinders people from exposure to the very driver of life on Earth - sunlight. Spending time in the office or at home: working, studying, enjoying your free time looking at screens, we can barely get the amount of sunlight our bodies need after our ancestors spent centuries outdoors in the sun,” added SunLED Life Science CEO Ayhan Siriner.“We strive to make SunLED Life Science solutions accessible, energy-efficient and life-improving to align with humanity's long-term sustainability and well-being goals and to make the world a better place.”Contact ... to set up a meeting at CES 2025 between January 5-10 in Las Vegas, access the SunLED Life Science press kit here , including a product specification sheet, or learn more at .About SunLED Life ScienceSunLED Life Science researches and develops lighting solutions that bring the health benefits of sunlight indoors. Our patented and scientifically proven Near-Infrared technology promotes health and well-being and easily integrates into various devices like screens and luminaires, car dashboards and more. We envision a world where everyone can access the benefits of natural sunlight indoors.Founded in 2024, SunLED Life Science is a privately held company headquartered in Amsterdam. Follow SunLED Life Science on LinkedIn or learn more at .

