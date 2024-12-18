Resin Capsule Market Estimated To Reach US$2,077.29 Million By 2030 At A CAGR Of 5.23%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The resin capsule is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% from US$1,609.98 million in 2025 to US$2,077.29 million by 2030.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, December 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the resin capsule market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.23% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$2,077.29 million by 2030.Resin capsules are pre-measured quantities of resin housed in a sealed container. It provides solutions for anchoring and reinforcement in construction and mining , among others. They are ideal for use in safety-critical applications. The resin capsule can be used between the concrete and is free from expansion forces, making it an ideal choice when there are close edge and spacing distance issues. In mining applications, resin capsules prevent the freshly exposed rocks, particularly overhead after each blast, from collapsing. The resin capsules are used for both point anchorage and full-column grouting.The resin capsule market is driven by its rising end-user industries, such as mining, construction, manufacturing, and oil & gas. The construction and building industry worldwide is showing a significant pace of growth and development. One of the primary reasons for this industry's expansion is the growing global urbanization, resulting in an increase in demand for parks, hospitals, hotels, restaurants, houses, buildings, etc., driving the market growth of the resin capsule market.The resin capsule is experiencing innovations that are driving advancements in product functionality and application. For instance, in September 2024, Sandvik launched new ground support solutions for underground mining at MINExpo. With the styrene-free resin capsule and the latest generation of the ARI (Automatic Resin Injection) system for automated resin capsule installation. This new Fasloc SF Styrene-Free resin capsule is used for anchoring bolts to their surroundings.Access sample report or view details:The resin capsule market by product type is segmented into polyester, epoxy, acrylic and others. Polyester resin capsules are unsaturated polymers used for various purposes such as for flat roofs, pipes, storage tanks, waterproofing linings etc. Epoxy resin capsules are composed of epoxy resin and a hardener, forming a hard, durable bond and have applications in heavy-load anchoring in construction, bridges etc. During the forecast period, polyester resin will continue to dominate as have high thermal and heat stability, low shrinkage and good mechanical strength, having varied applications with cost-effectiveness.The resin capsule market by catalyst type is segmented into oxygen peroxide, oil-based and water-based. Oxygen-peroxide resin uses a peroxide-based catalyst for its hardening process, having application in construction anchoring and more as they have high mechanical and chemical strength. Oil-based resins, on the other hand, are derived from natural oils. Water-based resins use water as a carrier, thus environmentally friendly, having applications in construction coatings, paints etc. During the forecast period, oxygen peroxide will continue to maintain its growth, though water-based resin capsules will be growing fastest as they offer sustainability and are environment-friendly.The resin capsule market by end-user industry is segmented into mining, construction, manufacturing, oil & gas and others. In the mining industry, resin capsules are used as anchoring & support materials, waterproofing & sealing materials, for repair and strengthening, and equipment fixation among others. In the construction industry, resin capsules are integral offering functional requirements. It is used as advanced building envelopes, for insulation and energy efficiency, for flooring systems and as composite materials among other varied uses. During the forecast period, the construction industry will continue to be the largest segment while the mining industry will be the fastest growing due to increasing industrialization and energy transition driving mining activities which in turn is leading increase in resin capsules demand too.Based on geography, the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth in the resin capsule market due to increasing applications in construction and infrastructure developments. North America is expected to have a significant market share for resin capsules due to their major utilization in construction, such as anchoring at the edge of slabs like beams and balconies and anchoring curtain wall facades. Further, it is also being utilized in dental filling technologies.The report includes the major players operating in the resin capsule market: DSI Underground, Fischer Group, Hilti Corporation, Jennmar Corporation, Minova (Aurelius), Mungo Befestigungstechnik AG, Sika AG, Sormat Oy, Orica Limited and Rawlplug.The market analytics report segments the resin capsule market as follows:.By Product TypeoPolyesteroEpoxyoAcrylicoOthers.By Catalyst TypeoOxygen peroxideoOil BasedoWater Based.By End-User IndustryoMiningoConstructionoManufacturingoOil & GasoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.USA.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.Rest of South AmericaoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Italy.Spain.Rest of EuropeoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Rest of MEAoAsia Pacific.China.India.Japan.South Korea.Taiwan.Thailand.Indonesia.Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:.DSI Underground.Fischer Group.Hilti Corporation.Jennmar Corporation.Minova (Aurelius).Mungo Befestigungstechnik AG.Sika Ag.Sormat Oy.Orica Limited.RawlplugExplore More Reports:.Ink Resin Market:.Urea Resin Market:.Saturated Polyester Resins Market:

